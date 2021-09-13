Meet ‘Floki,’ the Ultimate Doge Symbol brought home by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has demonstrated his commitment to Dogecoin by purchasing a Shiba Inu dog as the ultimate symbol of his support.

The Shiba Inu is the mascot of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, about which Musk has been vocal on Twitter. On Sunday evening, he also announced the arrival of his pet Floki on Twitter with a photo.

Musk announced in June that he would be getting a Shiba Inu and naming it Floki, prompting the emergence of a variety of Floki-based cryptocurrencies in anticipation.

According to Benzinga, the Floki currency has risen over 1,200 percent and the Floki Inu currency has risen over 104 percent since Musk announced Floki’s arrival. According to the news agency, the Shiba Floki token has increased by almost 1,400 percent.

Even Dogecoin had a surge after trading down nearly 20% in the previous seven days. According to Benzinga, it was up 2.82 percent as of Sunday evening. According to CoinMarketCap, the coin was down 4.40 percent to $0.23 as of Monday morning.

Musk’s Twitter followers reacted positively to the new addition to his family, with many requesting that the Tesla (TSLA) CEO share a photo of himself and the Shiba Inu reenacting a “The Lion King” meme.

Other admirers speculated that a new Doge King had arrived in town – a nickname Musk had been given.

Musk has a second dog named Marvin. However, Floki and Marvin were still at odds.

They haven’t become pals yet.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $740.80 in premarket hours on Monday, up $4.53 or 0.62 percent.