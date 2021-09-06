Meet DC’s First Leader Elected From Jail, Who Went From Jail To Landslide.

Washington’s most unusual elected official has his own executive office — a cell in the District of Columbia Jail – just a few miles from the White House’s magnificent sandstone porticos and colonnades.

Joel Caston, who was convicted of murder as a teenager a quarter-century ago, is seeking redemption in politics after becoming the first prisoner ever elected to public office in the United States capital.

He gets up early every day to study, exercise, and call his “queen,” his mother. Then, like any other local leader, he goes about his business of fixing problems for his voters in the jail and its environs.

The 45-year-old, who is a member of the local Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC), is on the ground floor of the US capital’s Byzantine political pantheon – yet he has genuine power in creating public policy to better people’s lives.

In a recent video interview from his improvised prison office, Caston told AFP, “I represent every detained person on the earth.”

“If given the opportunity, we can take part in the political process. We may be a benefit to our community rather than a liability.”

Caston, who grew up in Washington, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison for murdering a fellow 18-year-old in the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant in the city’s impoverished southeast 27 years ago.

He claims to have worked hard since then to change his life, creating a tight schedule of Bible and economics study, yoga, and mentoring.

He has written a series of financial literacy publications and speaks five languages, including Arabic and Chinese.

With imprisoned felons now having voting rights in Washington, Caston added another string to his bow this summer, defeating four fellow inmates with a third of the vote to become an ANC commissioner in Ward 7 in Washington.

“I dialed my queen’s number. ‘Baby, you won!’ she said. Caston recalled being awakened by guards at 5:00 a.m. one June morning to learn of his election victory.

“They were overjoyed even more than I was. I had no idea I had won.”

Commissioners in ANCs, which were established in the 1970s and are locally elected governing boards, serve as liaisons between inhabitants, local government, and federal agencies.

Caston, who is dressed in a pink button-down shirt with a matching striped tie for his video conference with AFP, says he is inspired by Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, which details his 27 years in prison.

"I began to imitate Mandela's actions. He never gave up.