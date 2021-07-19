Meet Artiplanto, an artificial plant company that also plants real trees.

In an era when being green is highly trendy, one can wonder if artificial plants are more sustainable and nutritious than traditional plants. However, the example of California, where a persistent drought prompted the governor to call for a 15% reduction in water consumption at the height of the housing boom, demonstrates why millions of homeowners prefer artificial plants. That may also explain why, according to market research, the artificial plants and flowers market would grow by USD 369.08 million between 2021 and 2025.

One of the most difficult difficulties for artificial plant providers in locations like Los Angeles, where some of the most opulent houses are being adorned by prominent landscape designers, is to ensure that they deliver high-quality false plants for both indoor and outdoor environments. Artificial vegetation must always appear natural.

Artiplanto, a home décor company that specializes in artificial plants, has risen to the occasion. ArtiPlanto began as a supplier of interior designers. It didn’t take long for them to decide to start serving consumers in Canada and the United States. They recently concluded their expansion of operations by entering the competitive European market.

The artistic team is always on the lookout for unique plant designs, as well as suppliers who can make high-quality artificial plants that match particular criteria.

The corporation, though, represents much more than just revenue. ArtiPlanto’s crew is very concerned about the environment. They promote the planting of real trees as part of their activities.

Every fake plant accessible at ArtiPlanto must have realistic detail. Aspects such as presentation are also crucial. This is where their in-house staff goes to great lengths to provide complimentary products that complement the décor of any room where the plants are put.

A wide range of rugs and planters are among them. Planters are one of the most significant aspects in completing a look. ArtiPlanto offers a wide range of planters in various sizes and materials. Natural elements such as bamboo and seagrass are used to make some of the most popular planter materials.

The team at ArtiPlanto saw a major breakthrough when they entered the European market. This is a regulated market that requires compliance, in addition to its demanding customers. The ArtiPlanto team put in a lot of effort to overcome these obstacles, but they were able to complete the task. These excellent artificial plants are now available for purchase online in Europe.

