Medvedev defeats Isner to face Opelka for the title in Toronto.

On Saturday, Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev defeated American John Isner 6-2, 6-2 to go to the ATP Masters 1000 final against Reilly Opelka.

In a 54-minute thrashing against Isner, Medvedev controlled from start to finish, holding Isner to only four aces.

The 36-year-old Isner was an easy target for Medvedev, the losing 2019 finalist to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, with the majority of his game misfiring.

After helping Russia win the ATP Cup in Australia and winning titles in Marseille and Mallorca, Medvedev will compete for his fourth championship of the season on Sunday.

He’ll face Opelka, a two-metre-plus American who advanced to the final by defeating third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 at the Aviva Centre in Toronto.

“I’m pretty thrilled with the win,” Medvedev says of his current form. There were very few unforced errors on my part (seven). Right now, I’m delighted with my performance.

“I feel like I’m getting better and better as the US Open approaches.”

Isner’s game had cooled off, and Medvedev took advantage.

“He wasn’t serving as he usually does, so I had to seize the moment and try to break as much as I could,” Medvedev explained. “I stayed concentrated and was able to accomplish it.”

Isner was broken four games by the Russian champion, who had 20 winners to Isner’s 20 unforced errors.

With Opelka, a towering server like Isner, Medvedev will have to carry his winning strategy into the final.

Medvedev added, “He’s been playing terrific tennis all week.” “He deserves a lot of praise.

“However, a masters final is never easy; I’ll do my best to play well and hope to lift the trophy tomorrow.”

Tsitsipas was defeated by Opelka, who had 46 wins to the Greek’s 23. In a two-and-a-half-hour encounter, he blasted 17 aces to earn his first win against a top-five opponent.

Opelka, who beat Australian Nick Kyrgios in the opening round, said, “I’ve played amazing from the first round against a lot of hardship.”

“At the Masters 1000s, there are no easy draws; every match is a nightmare. But I’ve got a lot of self-assurance, which I’ve taken with me throughout each match. With my serve, I’m putting pressure on the boys, and they can feel it.”

Tsitsipas held his own until Opelka broke for a 4-3 lead late in the third set. Three games later, the American completed the comeback with an overhead smash on his first match point.

“He won, but it wasn’t the way he wanted it to be. Brief News from Washington Newsday.