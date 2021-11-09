Media reports that a Japanese nurse who murdered patients has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to local media, a Japanese court sentenced a former nurse to life in jail on Tuesday for murdering three patients by contaminating their intravenous infusions with disinfectant.

Ayumi Kuboki, 34, acknowledged to killing the elderly in their 70s and 80s in a case that shook Japan five years ago during her trial.

She had earlier informed police she may have killed 20 people in just two months, but she later told prosecutors she couldn’t talk because she couldn’t during the trial.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the presiding judge at the Yokohama district court stated he had contemplated giving Kuboki the death penalty.

“She expressed regret for her conduct and stated that she wishes to make amends. There’s a chance she’ll change her ways, and I couldn’t help but think twice about putting her to death “According to the court.

On Tuesday afternoon, court authorities were unavailable for comment.

Japan is one of the few developed countries that still has the capital sentence, with over 100 convicts awaiting execution.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Kuboki, but her defenders allegedly argued that she was depressed and had decreased capacity as a result of her stress over the deaths of her victims.

According to NHK, Kuboki told the court that she did not want to be blamed by family members if something went wrong with her patients while she was on duty, and that she felt “relieved” when one of the victims died.

According to the broadcaster, the son of one of the fatalities expressed dissatisfaction with the decision.

“She murdered innocent people for selfish reasons, yet she has not been sentenced to death. It’s incorrect, “he stated

Despite worldwide condemnation, notably from human rights organizations, public support for capital punishment in Japan remains strong.