McKenzie Eyes, all black, run at fly-half in Japan.

Damian McKenzie of New Zealand revealed on Tuesday that he wants to play fly-half for Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo in Japan and is “confident” of making the All Blacks’ 2023 Rugby World Cup squad.

McKenzie, a 26-year-old who has played both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has landed in Japan to replace another All Black Beauden Barrett, who spent last season on a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath.

After re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year, Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks’ number 10 shirt with Richie Mo’unga.

Now, as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, McKenzie wants to push his claim for the shirt, but he insists he is equally content playing full-back.

McKenzie told reporters, “I’d prefer to play stand-off (fly-half) because I think that’s where I can be most useful in this competition.”

“But I’m willing to play fullback or wherever else the team requires me. We have a team-first mentality at Suntory Sungoliath, but I’d love to play stand-off.” For much of this season, McKenzie has had to make do with a bench spot for the All Blacks, with Beauden Barrett or Mo’unga at 10 and Jordie Barrett in the number 15 jersey.

McKenzie knows he’ll have to work hard to earn a spot in the 2023 World Cup, but he believes his transfer to Japan will offer him an advantage.

McKenzie, who missed the 2019 World Cup due to injury, stated, “I’m really keen to get back into that group and obviously there’s a lot of competition back home in the places I’m in.”

“I have faith in myself. I’m travelling to Japan not just to play rugby and learn about the culture, but also to improve my game. That’s something I think I can do over here and then take back home.” At Suntory, McKenzie will be joined by Australia internationals Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon.

On January 7, the new season begins.