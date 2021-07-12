McGregor had surgery and vows to return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor underwent three hours of surgery on Sunday, less than 24 hours after breaking his left shinbone in a “clean” break during a crushing UFC loss to American brawler Dustin Poirier.

McGregor shattered his left tibia and fibula bones in the first round of the non-title lightweight contest in Las Vegas, according to doctors.

In a video statement released to social media, McGregor stated that he expects to be on crutches for six weeks before returning.

McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, tweeted, “Conor is in recovery after 3 hours of surgery.” “The procedure was effective in healing his tibia and fibula fractures.”

Doctors were “confident that he will make a full recovery with time,” he added. We’re looking forward to his return to the ring.”

Poirier outclassed McGregor on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, winning by TKO when the Irishman’s left leg was fractured in the last seconds of the first round.

After a bleeding McGregor swung and missed a punch, then went backwards, his lower knee grotesquely bending under him near the octagon’s edge, the fight was officially deemed a “doctor’s stoppage” at the end of the first round.

As the bell rang to conclude the round, Poirier lunged on McGregor, firing down a barrage of punches and elbows. Poirier has defeated McGregor for the second time in six months.

The scheduled five-round rematch was intended to settle the score and complete the trilogy between the former two-weight UFC champion McGregor and his longtime opponent Poirier, who now appears to be on his way to becoming one of the sport’s superstars.

In the weeks leading up to their third battle, the two had a lot of bad blood between them.

Before the fight, McGregor insulted Poirier’s wife on social media, and then again in the ring while he sat waiting for the physician to stable his leg.

McGregor told Poirier before the fight that he was going to exit the ring in a box. McGregor had to be carried out on a stretcher instead.

Poirier claimed that his retaliation was karma.

Poirier immediately after the fight declared in the ring, “This guy is a dirt bag.” “Karma isn’t a jerk. She’s a reflection.”

Dana White, the promoter, stated on Sunday that he wishes for a fourth Poirier-McGregor fight.

Poirier had his own ideas about how that could go down. “Whether it’s in the octagon or not, we’re going to fight again.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.