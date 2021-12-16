McDonald’s Settles With Ex-CEO, Recovering $105 Million

McDonald’s stated on Thursday that it has achieved an agreement with former CEO Steve Easterbrook, recouping $105 million of his severance package and receiving an apology for his inappropriate sexual interactions with staff.

Easterbrook was fired in November 2019 for “lies and misconduct,” according to the fast-food business.

One of the greatest clawbacks from a corporate leader is forcing him to refund cash and benefits, but the US corporation claims he would have forfeited the payments if he had been forthright throughout the probe into his contacts.

In a statement, McDonald’s Chair Enrique Hernandez, Jr. said, “This settlement holds Steve Easterbrook accountable for his clear misbehavior, particularly the way he exploited his position as CEO.”

“The settlement avoids a lengthy legal battle and allows us to move forward.”

The case was one of the most well-known scandals in the #MeToo movement, which began in 2017.

McDonald’s said Easterbrook misled and deleted information about inappropriate personal behavior and relationships with employees, and that one of those employees was given stock worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Easterbrook issued an apology to his former coworkers, the board, and the company’s franchisees and suppliers in a statement.

“I failed to follow McDonald’s ideals and perform certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the company at times during my term as CEO,” he admitted.

“Dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images and movies of numerous women, including photographs of these corporate employees,” according to the corporation’s lawsuit.

It goes on to say that Easterbrook transferred the photos as attachments to messages made from his corporate email account to his personal email account in late 2018 and early 2019.

In March 2015, Easterbrook was named CEO, and he is largely credited with turning around the burger chain’s troubles.

In 2018, he earned $1.3 million in base income and $15.9 million in total compensation, which included bonuses and stock options.

Easterbrook received six months’ severance money and stock options as part of his parting agreement.