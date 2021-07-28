McDonald’s sees a surge in global sales in the second quarter when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

According to the statistics revealed Wednesday, McDonald’s sales and profits increased in the second quarter as global pandemic restrictions were removed.

Total comparable store sales increased by 40.5 percent in the three months ending June 30, bringing earnings to $2.2 billion, up from $483.8 million in the same period of 2020.

In the release, McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said, “Our success is a sustained display of the broad-based strength and resiliency of our business,” adding that global comp sales in the second quarter climbed approximately 7% over 2019.”

According to the research, comp sales in the US market increased over 26% year over year, and are up nearly 15% year over year, thanks to the crispy chicken sandwiches introduced earlier this year, as well as the BTS meal inspired by the Korean pop band.

Reopenings in the United Kingdom and France boosted sales even more in international markets, according to the business.

Government limits on restaurant operation hours, limited dine-in capacity, and, in certain cases, dining room closures have all had a role in Covid-19, according to the business.

But, according to Kempczinski, the chain has harnessed digital skills to address the pandemic’s restrictions, focusing on “creating the most convenient and interesting methods for them to consume McDonald’s.”

Revenues increased by 57% to $5.9 billion.

Just after the opening bell, shares of the Big Mac’s home dipped 1.0 percent.