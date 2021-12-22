McDonald’s Rations Fries In Japan When The Chips Are Down

A new type of chip scarcity has affected Japanese supply lines, with McDonald’s forced to ration fries in the country due to Covid-19 and flooding in Canada.

To minimize shortages, McDonald’s Japan stated it will only sell small-sized French fries for a week starting Friday.

“There are delays in the supply of potatoes due to large-scale floods near the Port of Vancouver… and the worldwide supply chain crunch caused by the coronavirus epidemic,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Even while “reliable procurement of resource materials” is proving challenging, the company claimed it has taken steps to ensure that customers may still purchase fries.

The ban is in place during the busiest time of the year, when schools and companies are starting to close for the holidays.

It will also be in place on Christmas Day, which is traditionally celebrated in Japan with a hefty meal of Kentucky Fried Chicken, another American fast-food behemoth that is aggressively pushed during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, a pandemic-driven global microprocessor scarcity is wreaking havoc on automakers around the world, notably Toyota of Japan, which has declared production restrictions due to the crisis and supply chain concerns in Southeast Asia.