McDonald’s Raises Wages: How Will It Affect Big Mac And Other Menu Prices?

While the struggle for a higher minimum wage continues around the country, one corporation is taking steps to encourage all of its franchisees to follow suit and raise their workers’ wages. McDonald’s employees who make more money, on the other hand, may see greater prices on the menu for consumers that visit the restaurants.

McDonald’s, which franchisees nearly all of its more than 13,000 locations, is one of several businesses grappling with the campaign for higher minimum wages, which have been $7.25 since 2009. The “Fight for 15,” which has been going on for several years, has resulted in wage increases of $15 or more per hour in some retail and fast food companies, but not all.

However, in May, McDonald’s said that employees at its 650 corporate-owned restaurants will get average pay raises of 10% by the end of June, with average hourly wages at those locations reaching $415 by 2024. Entry-level staff would get $11-$17 per hour, while shift supervisors would earn $15-$20 per hour, depending on region. Some franchisees have followed suit by making individual decisions to increase staff compensation, but others are unwilling to do so because to the potential damage to their bottom line.

“Franchisees are best positioned to make wage decisions in their local communities,” Matt Hauer, senior vice president of government relations at the International Franchise Association, told CNBC, noting that some may be less likely to raise wages due to cost of living where they are—it would be a higher uptick in cost in high-cost metropolitan areas (such as New York City and Los Angeles).

Part of the issue for franchise owners could be that they’d have to find a way to cover costs someplace, which could mean that the customers who their staff serve bear the brunt of the higher pay, with higher menu pricing and possibly fewer options.

Tom Locke, the owner of the TomTreyCo franchise and 45 McDonalds locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and northeastern Ohio, told CNBC that his choice to raise employee compensation before McDonald's did so at their own shops came at a cost. Not only was he forced to scale due of a manpower scarcity.