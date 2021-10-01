McDonald’s Is Bringing Back The McRib: When Can You Get The Saucy Sandwich? McDonald’s Is Bringing Back The McRib: When Can You Get The Saucy Sandwich?

McDonald’s (MCD) is bringing the McRib back to the United States this fall, after last serving it in 2020.

Beginning Nov. 1, the McRib will be available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

The sandwich’s release will commemorate the McRib’s 40th anniversary.

The sandwich was first introduced by McDonald’s in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas, as part of a feature picture promotion.

“In the 1980s, the visionaries behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unusual idea: an unquestionably tasty sandwich that could be eaten during the cooler seasons,” said Mike Bullington, senior archives manager at McDonald’s.

“Whether you’re a long-time McRib enthusiast or a newcomer, there’s no doubting that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades, as evidenced by hundreds of emails and tweets from fans,” he added.

The McRib is made out of a seasoned boneless pork patty topped with slivered onions and dill pickles and coated in BBQ sauce. It’s served with a homemade bread.

In November 2020, McDonald’s reintroduced the McRib, giving away 10,000 free sandwiches in conjunction with “No-shave November,” a charity campaign in which customers shaved off their beards grown during the month.

While there is no indication on whether McDonald’s will give away free McRibs again, the fast-food chain has been particularly active recently, unveiling a flurry of celebrity-endorsed combination meals featuring rapper Travis Scott, reggaeton singer J Balvin, hip hop artist Saweetie, and K Pop trio BTS.

With the exception of J Balvin, whose line was canceled owing to manufacturing concerns, the combo meals were followed by a McDonald’s-inspired clothing collection with each star.

McDonald’s stock was trading at $243.28 at 10:55 a.m. EST on Monday, down $1 or 0.41 percent.