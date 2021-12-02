McDonald’s Has Reintroduced A Festive Treat Just In Time For The Holidays.

McDonald’s “Holiday Pie” is a seasonal delicacy that is returning just in time for the holiday season of 2021.

The pie has a “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust coated with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles,” according to McDonald’s.

Holiday Pies have been a McDonald’s holiday tradition for the past ten years, and customers still get excited about them every year.

The Holiday Pies will not be available nationwide and will only be available at a few select places, with variable delivery dates for each site.

Some Twitter users have asked for help in locating stores that have them in stock.

@McDonalds @McDonalds @McDonalds @McDonalds @ Wow, the Holiday Pie is back! Yessir, I’ll be making it every day in December. #HolidayPie #CaramelFrape #McGriddle pic.twitter.com/yIAQcLz9Rm MCDONALDS HOLIDAY PIES MAKE ME SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/EXcIZL9IVM The way the light is shining on this Christmas pie from @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/TMak6jmwEn Shew, just shew McDonald’s also confirmed on Twitter that they will be returning, and advised in a recent message in response to a fan that “menu items may vary from location to location.” Please contact your local McDonald’s to inquire about your favorite.” The treat will be available until early January at the locations that will be serving it.