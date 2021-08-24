McDonald’s has halted milkshake sales in the United Kingdom due to supply issues.

McDonald’s has halted the sale of milkshakes and bottled beverages in most of the United Kingdom owing to supply chain issues, the fast-food giant announced Tuesday.

“Like other shops, we are now experiencing some supply chain issues,” the company said in a statement to AFP, adding that “bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable” at stores in England, Scotland, and Wales.

A corporate spokeswoman stated that the situation would be resolved “as quickly as feasible.”

The announcement comes after Nando’s, a South African restaurant chain, announced last week that it was unable to acquire enough chicken and had to close roughly 50 of its UK locations due to a lack of employees at suppliers and a reduction in the number of lorry drivers.

Employee shortages at some food companies have been prompted by Covid outbreaks and isolation measures for suspected contacts, while staff and lorry driver shortages are also linked to Brexit, with fewer EU nationals now eligible to work.

Due to “disruption,” another fast-food chicken business, KFC, stated on August 11 that some items will be unavailable and packaged differently than usual.