McDonald’s Dedicates End To Plastic Toys By 2025, Happy Meal Toys Go Sustainable.

McDonald’s stated on Tuesday that Happy Meal Toys will be 100% sustainable worldwide by 2025.

Plastic toys will be replaced by crafts, puzzles, and games made of certified materials such as bio-based and plant-derived materials, as well as certified fiber. This will be the most recent iteration of Happy Meals, which first debuted in 1979.

“Our next generation of customers is concerned about environmental protection and what we can do to make our company more sustainable. In a press statement, Jenny McColloch, McDonald’s Chief Sustainability Officer, stated, “We’re continually exploring where we can generate greater impact, including the renovation of popular classics like the Happy Meal.”

Consumers want to see more environmentally friendly products utilized to combat the overuse of plastic. During a press conference, Amy Murray, vice president of global marketing, stated that children and parents have been clamoring for the transition.

“With this transition for our toys, we’re working closely with suppliers, families, play experts, and engineers to introduce more sustainable, innovative designs and help drive demand for recycled materials, so McDonald’s communities and beyond can continue to smile for generations to come,” McColloch said.

In 2019, two British children began a petition that received a lot of attention. Over 500,000 people signed a petition asking McDonald’s and Burger King to cease giving out plastic toys. This aided the companies in seeing the need for change.

According to the fast-food chain, achieving the objective will result in a 90 percent decrease in virgin fossil fuel-based plastic used in toys since 2018.

McDonald’s sells over one billion Happy Meal toys each year, thus the change is a result of the company’s desire to meet consumer demand while simultaneously avoiding the use of plastic.

“By lowering typical virgin plastic inputs by 90 percent, the re-imagined toys will reduce demand for fossil fuel plastic manufacture and instead establish new markets for sustainably sourced renewable and recycled content,” says the company. McDonald’s can involve its millions of daily consumers across the world in the transition to a more sustainable, circular future,” Sheila Bonini, Senior Vice President, Private Sector Engagement at World Wildlife Fund, stated in a press statement.

@McDonalds has stated that they would phase out the use of virgin plastics in Happy Meal toys by 2025, lowering the use of fossil fuel-based plastics in the toys by 90%. #Sustainability #RestaurantNews https://t.co/Qnuf7Oc8p9