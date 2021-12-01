McDonald’s ad discrimination lawsuit is dismissed by a US judge.

A discrimination complaint accusing McDonald’s of refusing to advertise on Black-owned media networks because of the owner’s race was dismissed by a federal judge.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Fernando Olguin found that Entertainment Studios Networks and the Weather Group had not provided enough evidence to establish that the fast-food giant discriminated against the Black-owned media company by refusing to advertise with it.

Entertainment Studios is owned by Byron Allen, a Black media mogul who previously accused McDonald’s of using a “racially discriminatory contractual procedure” that “pigeonholed” the company for an African-American market.

The corporation claims it has programs that appealed to a wide range of viewers, particularly after the purchase of the Weather Channel in 2018.

According to the complaint, which claimed $10 billion in damages, McDonald’s built “a two-tiered, race-based structure and shut plaintiff out of the general market (i.e. white-owned media) layer.”

The allegations, however, were not sufficiently supported, according to Olguin.

The plaintiffs claimed they tried “several times” to contract with McDonald’s, but the judge wrote that the “sole supporting accusations” were that Allen’s marketing personnel pitched the Weather Channel to McDonald’s ad agency after Allen bought the network.

Olguin wrote that the allegations “appears to be insufficient.”

The judge noted, “Plaintiffs allege that defendant contracts with’similarly-situated, white-owned networks,’ but there are little information about the comparator networks.”

Allen’s complaint against McDonald’s was dismissed Judge Olguin, but plaintiffs were given until December 10 to file an amended complaint.

Entertainment Studios’ lawyers will submit a fresh complaint with more details. “I fully expect the matter to go with discovery and trial,” said Skip Miller, a partner at Miller Barondess, who represents Allen.

Loretta Lynch, a former US attorney general who currently works as a partner at the law firm Paul, Weiss, which represents McDonald’s, believes the fast food behemoth would win if the lawsuit is extended.

“This litigation is about money, not race,” Lynch said in a statement. “Plaintiffs have offered absolutely no factual foundation for their assertions.”

“Should plaintiffs change their complaint a second time, we will be prepared to evaluate the new claims and move forward again because we believe there is no evidence to support this meritless action.”