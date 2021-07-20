McCormick is looking for a taco expert with a salary of $100,000.

A nationwide search has been launched by McCormick & Company to fill a unique position: director of taco relations.

The part-time independent consultant position will be a first for the spice company, which is willing to pay well for a taco enthusiast to come in and share their passion for the meal with other taco fans.

If you wish to be considered for the job, you must be at least 21 years old, a legal resident of the United States, and have a valid driver’s license. The company’s website lists other requirements.

According to CNBC, McCormick’s director of taco relations will work from September through December and will be paid $25,000 per month, for a total of $100,000 for four months of employment. They will also receive a supply of McCormick Taco Seasoning and other McCormick items in addition to their base income.

In a press statement, McCormick chief marketing officer Jill Pratt said, “McCormick’s Director of Taco Relations will eventually commemorate and assist the millions of Americans who rely on our taco seasoning every day while keeping McCormick at the forefront of the tacos of tomorrow.”

In terms of responsibilities, the director of taco relations will be required to work 20 hours per week remotely during a four-month period. They’ll collaborate with McCormick’s branding team to create recipes utilizing McCormick Taco Seasoning, keep an eye out on TikTok and other social media platforms for the newest taco trends, and communicate with taco aficionados.

They’d also have to travel to face-to-face meetings, visit certain taco restaurants across the country, visit the company’s Hunt Valley headquarters in Maryland, interact with staff employees, and take part in various taco-eating events.

According to CNBC, McCormick does not require prior experience for the post, but it does seek someone with “a strong teamwork mentality, an enthusiasm in all things tacos, and a sharp eye for storytelling through video and social media.”

Those interested in become McCormick’s director of taco relations should submit a two-minute video highlighting their personality and “passion for tacos,” as well as their applications, via the company’s website.

Submissions will be accepted through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

According to Forbes, Willoughby M. McCormick created McCormick & Company in 1889. It has subsequently developed into one of the world’s largest food corporations, with annual sales of $4.8 billion and a workforce of about. Brief News from Washington Newsday.