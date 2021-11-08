McAfee, a cybersecurity company, is set to be sold for more than $14 billion.

McAfee, a cybersecurity company based in the United States, revealed on Monday that it will be sold for more than $14 billion to a group of investors, just over a year after becoming public.

The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay almost $12 billion in cash for all of McAfee’s outstanding shares, with the total cost increasing to more than $14 billion once the company’s debt is included in.

Crosspoint Capital Partners, CPP Investments, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund are among the investors.

The transaction is the most recent chapter in the company’s history, which began in 1987 with the founding of John McAfee, the namesake of the antivirus program.

The company went public in 1992, then again in 1999 after a merger, before Intel purchased it for $7.7 billion in 2011 and delisted it.

Following a tumultuous integration process, Intel broke McAfee off from its core business in 2016, preserving a major interest but ceding control to investment firm TPG Capital.

In October 2020, McAfee re-entered the stock market, capitalizing on a positive climate in the cybersecurity industry.

After several years of consecutive losses, the corporation appears to be on the verge of turning a profit this year.

The company’s name is still linked to that of its creator, John McAfee, who died in a Spanish prison last June at the age of 75 while awaiting extradition to the United States on tax fraud charges.

In 1994, the entrepreneur and programmer, who had become something of a cryptocurrency guru before his death, resigned from the company.