Mbappe’s four goals propel France to the World Cup finals, as Belgium also qualifies.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals in France’s 8-0 demolition of Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, ensuring their spot in next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Karim Benzema scored twice, with Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann also scoring. Griezmann’s penalty was his 42nd goal for France, putting him ahead of Michel Platini.

Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (46) are the only players to have scored more goals for France.

The French will be joined in the finals by Belgium, which defeated Estonia 3-1 in Brussels to take first place in Group E ahead of Gareth Bale’s team.