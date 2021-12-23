Maxwell Will Spend Her 60th Birthday and Christmas Behind Bars.

Ghislaine Maxwell will spend her 60th birthday, Christmas Day, behind bars, after the jury in her sex crimes trial adjourned without reaching a decision on Wednesday.

After a three-week trial, the 12-person jury began deliberating Maxwell’s fate on Monday and has already met for two full days to deliberate the charges against her.

Judge Alison Nathan accepted the jurors’ request for a day off on Thursday, instructing them to return on Monday, after the Christmas break.

Maxwell is suspected of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually assaulted by late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, the daughter of former British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell.

If convicted of the charges, she faces an effective life sentence, one of which is conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, which carries a possible 40-year jail sentence.

The jury asked the judge for the transcript of the former manager of Epstein’s property in Palm Beach, Florida’s evidence at one point on Wednesday.

The jury has also requested transcripts of the four women who testified against Maxwell during her high-profile trial from the court.

On each of the six counts against Maxwell, the jury must reach a unanimous conclusion. If they are unable to reach an agreement, the judge may declare a mistrial.

The charges against Maxwell were brought against him between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell allegedly groomed two of Epstein’s alleged victims while they were as young as 14 years old, arranging for them to give Epstein massages that ended in sexual contact.

One woman, who only wanted to be named as “Jane,” described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.”

Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Annie Farmer, now 42, was a third alleged victim who said Maxwell fondled her breasts while she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

While awaiting his own sex crimes trial, Epstein, 66, committed suicide in jail in 2019. After prosecutors determined that Maxwell was a flight risk, she was apprehended the next year and has been detained in prison ever since.

The prosecution characterized Maxwell as a “skilled predator who understood exactly what she was doing” during the trial.

Prosecutor Alison Moe described herself as “the key” to Epstein’s plan to get young females to give him massages in exchange for sexual assault.

