Maxwell was present during Epstein’s abuse, according to the accuser.

On Tuesday, a woman testified in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial that the British socialite was occasionally present when she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by the late US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The lady, who has only been identified as “Jane,” is the first of four women who are due to testify during Maxwell’s trial in Manhattan.

Maxwell is accused of recruiting minor females who were sexually exploited by Epstein, who killed suicide while awaiting trial in a New York prison in August 2019.

The 59-year-old heiress has pleaded not guilty to six counts of luring and transporting kids for sex, which carry a maximum sentence of 80 years in jail.

Jane told investigators that she met Epstein and Maxwell when she was 14 years old at a summer arts camp in Michigan in 1994.

She claimed that as she was eating ice cream with pals, Maxwell and a small terrier puppy approached her.

She stated Epstein joined them and they talked. Maxwell and Epstein introduced themselves to her as camp benefactors.

“He appeared genuinely curious about my thoughts on the camp,” Jane observed.

Jane revealed that her father, a music conductor, had died nine months before of leukemia. The family was insolvent, and their home in Palm Beach, Florida, had been foreclosed on.

Epstein and Maxwell stated they lived in Palm Beach as well and requested for her phone number, according to her. Jane provided them the phone number of her mother.

Jane stated that Epstein invited her and her mother over for tea a few days after she began eighth grade and informed her that he enjoys mentoring young children.

Jane claimed that she began going over to Epstein’s house on her own, and that Maxwell was frequently present. She said, “I assumed they were married” or “she works for him.” Her mother was not invited to these visits, during which they would “hang around,” “chit talk,” shop, and go to the movies, according to her.

Maxwell, she said, would inquire about her relationships and discuss sex, and he was occasionally topless by the pool. “She came out as strange and unusual… but she was pleasant.” Epstein began sending her money to give to her mother, as well as purchasing her clothes and paying for her voice lessons.

Jane, whose voice cracked at times and wiped away tears with a tissue, claimed she had her first sexual intercourse when she was 14 years old.

Epstein dragged her to a pool house, pinned her against him, and “proceeded to masturbate on me,” she claimed.

