Maxwell was allegedly involved in Epstein’s sex abuse, according to the accuser.

In court Tuesday, the first accused victim in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking prosecution testified that she was 14 years old when the late US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein began sexually abusing her, and that the British socialite was occasionally present and even participated.

The lady, who used the alias “Jane,” said how the 59-year-old heiress on trial in Manhattan worked with Epstein to befriend her before forcing her into sex activities, which she detailed in graphic detail.

Jane is the first of four alleged victims who will testify in the trial of Maxwell, who is suspected of grooming minor females to be sexually exploited by Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail while awaiting prosecution in August 2019.

The heiress, who is 59 years old, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of luring and transporting minors for sex. She faces an effective life sentence if convicted.

Jane told US prosecutors that she met Epstein and Maxwell when she was 14 years old at a summer arts camp in Michigan in 1994.

She claimed that while she was eating ice cream with friends, Maxwell and a terrier dog approached her.

Her buddies eventually left. Epstein became a member.

The couple claimed to be camp benefactors, according to Jane.

She revealed that the then-father teenager’s had died of leukemia nine months before. The family was insolvent, and their home in Palm Beach, Florida, had been foreclosed on.

Epstein and Maxwell introduced themselves as Palm Beach residents and requested her phone number. She claimed she gave them her mother’s home phone number.

She testified that Epstein asked her and her mother to tea at his estate a few days after she entered eighth grade, informing her that he enjoys mentoring young children.

Jane stated that she began attending Epstein’s residence on her own. Maxwell was frequently in the room.

She claimed that her mother was not invited to these outings, which included shopping, including “basic” undergarments at Victoria’s Secret, movies, and poolside hangouts.

Maxwell, she claimed, would bring up boyfriends and sex on a regular basis.

“She appeared a little strange,” Jane commented. “However, she was pleasant.” Epstein began paying for Jane’s vocal lessons and giving her money to donate to her mother.

“There was a lot of bragging about how they were friends with everyone from the beginning,” Jane recalled, adding that there was also “name-dropping” to show their riches and connections.

“I felt special,” Jane stated at first.

But, she told jurors, the visits soon became abusive.

Jane, whose voice cracked at times, stated that she was 14 years old.