Maxwell remains defiant, claiming that the charges of sex crimes are “not proven.”

As her defense wrapped up in a trial that heard lurid charges she recruited youngsters for abuse by the late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, a furious Ghislaine Maxwell claimed Friday that prosecutors had failed to show her guilty of sex crimes.

The 59-year-old British socialite entered the stand for the first time since her blockbuster trial began late last month, only to indicate she would not be testifying.

“Your Honor,” Maxwell told New York court Alison Nathan, “the government has not established its case beyond a reasonable doubt, thus there is no need for me to testify.”

Prosecutor Maurene Comey said the parties had agreed to put the case on hold until later on Friday.

If convicted by a jury of six counts of seducing and transporting youngsters for sex with her long-time companion Epstein, the daughter of ex-newspaper baron Robert Maxwell risks an effective life sentence.

The prosecution wrapped proceedings last week on Friday, following only ten days of questioning witnesses.

They wanted to portray Maxwell as Epstein’s accomplice in crime, soliciting young girls to be sexually exploited by the American financier, who committed suicide in prison two years ago while awaiting his own trial.

Maxwell allegedly began grooming two ladies as young as 14 when he allegedly began grooming them and arranging for them to give Epstein massages that ended in sexual involvement.

One woman, who only wanted to be named as “Jane,” described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.” Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Between 1994 and 2004, the alleged crimes were committed.

The women’s ability to remember events from a quarter-century ago was questioned by Maxwell’s defense, which launched its case on Thursday. They also brought up two of them’s previous drug use.

The defense, however, had only called nine witnesses to the stand in the first day and a half, despite saying that they meant to present 35 witnesses. Others were dropped, delayed, or otherwise unavailable.

Earlier Friday, an increasingly irritated judge told them to either deliver the promised witnesses or rest their case.

The psychologist Elizabeth Loftus, a specialist on “false memories,” was one of the defense witnesses called. Her testimony was designed to refute the four accusers’ recollections.

A former Miss Sweden who dated Epstein between 1983 and 1991 was also called as a witness on Friday.

Eva Andersson-Dubin claims she has never witnessed Epstein engaging in inappropriate behavior with teenage girls.

But. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.