Maxwell, an Epstein associate, will stand trial for sex crimes on Monday.

The sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of recruiting teenage girls for late financier Jeffrey Epstein, will begin Monday in front of a packed federal courthouse in Manhattan.

If convicted in New York of sex trafficking kids for Epstein, her former boyfriend who killed himself in jail over two years ago, the 59-year-old daughter of the late newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell faces an effective life sentence.

Prosecutors pledged to seek co-conspirators after the death of Epstein, a multibillion-dollar money manager who met innumerable celebrities, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, leading in Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020.

She’s been kept at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since then, where she’s complained of dirty and cruel circumstances. She’s also been subjected to a level of surveillance that one of her lawyers likened to that of serial killer Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Maxwell’s alleged offenses occurred between 1994 and 2004, and involve four unknown women, two of whom claim to have been sexually abused when they were just 14 and 15 years old.

Prosecutors said Maxwell wooed females with shopping and movie theater outings, then persuaded them to give Epstein nude massages at his different homes, during which he would perform sex acts before paying them.

Maxwell allegedly engaged in the alleged abuse in her London house and at Epstein’s properties in New Mexico, Manhattan, and Palm Beach, Florida, according to US government attorneys.

Epstein, who was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking allegations when he died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, was deemed a suicide by New York’s official coroner.

On Monday, the 12 jurors and six alternates who will decide Maxwell’s fate will be sworn in. The trial, which is taking place in lower Manhattan’s Thurgood Marshall US courthouse, is likely to go until mid-January.

Maxwell has pled not guilty to all six counts, including sex trafficking of a juvenile, and faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison if found guilty.

The heiress, who was born in France, is also facing two counts of perjury. After her sex crimes trial, those charges will be tried.

The allegations stem from her evidence in a defamation case brought against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2016.

Epstein allegedly lent Giuffre out for sex with his wealthy and powerful acquaintances, including Prince Andrew, according to Giuffre.

Andrew’s long-time acquaintance Maxwell is said to have introduced him to Epstein.

