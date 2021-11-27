Maxwell, an Epstein associate, is on trial for sex crimes.

The much-anticipated sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of recruiting and grooming teenage females for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is expected to begin Monday with opening statements.

If convicted in New York of sex trafficking kids for Epstein, her former boyfriend who killed himself in jail over two years ago, the 59-year-old daughter of the late newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell faces an effective life sentence.

Prosecutors pledged to seek co-conspirators after the death of Epstein, a multimillion-dollar money manager who met innumerable celebrities, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, leading in Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020.

She’s been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since then, where she’s complained about dirty and cruel conditions.

Maxwell’s alleged offenses occurred between 1994 and 2004, and involve four unknown women, two of whom claim to have been sexually abused when they were just 14 and 15 years old.

Prosecutors said Maxwell wooed females with shopping and movie theater outings, then persuaded them to give Epstein nude massages at his different homes, during which he would perform sex acts before paying them.

At her London home and at Epstein’s houses in Manhattan, Palm Beach, and New Mexico, she allegedly engaged in the alleged abuse on occasion, according to US government attorneys.

Epstein, who was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking allegations when he died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, was deemed a suicide by New York’s official coroner.

On the same day that opening arguments begin, the 12 jurors and six alternates who will decide Maxwell’s fate will be seated. The trial, which is taking place in federal court in Manhattan, is likely to go until mid-January.

Maxwell has pled not guilty to all six counts, including sex trafficking of a juvenile, and faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison if found guilty.

The heiress, who was born in France, was also charged with two charges of perjury, which she will face after her sex crimes trial.

The allegations stem from her evidence in a defamation case brought against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2016.

Epstein allegedly lent Giuffre out for sex with his wealthy and powerful acquaintances, including Prince Andrew, according to Giuffre.

Andrew’s long-time acquaintance Maxwell is said to have introduced him to Epstein.

Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against the king in New York, alleging that they had intercourse while she was 17 and a minor under US law.

