Max Verstappen’s Net Worth: How Much Will He Make From Winning the Formula One World Championship? .

Max Verstappen, a Belgian-Dutch racing driver who is considered one of the highest-paid Formula One (F1) drivers, is set to earn $42 million in 2021.

This comes after the 24-year-old Red Bull driver won the 2021 Formula One World Championship in Abu Dhabi, defeating seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

According to Forbes, Verstappen is the world’s second-highest-paid Formula One driver, with an estimated pay of $25 million for 2021.

The racer is expected to receive additional $17 million in bonuses this year as a result of his victory in the recently ended competition.

According to the publication, Hamilton, who took over for Michael Schumacher at Mercedes in 2012, is still the highest-paid F1 driver, earning $55 million in salary and $7 million in predicted incentives for 2021.

This year, F1 is predicted to bring in $1.38 billion in revenue, making it the highest-earning and highest-paying sport in the world.

The money is split among the teams that compete in the race. The prize money accounts for 47.5 percent of F1’s revenue.

The entire profit will be split in half, with half going to the top ten teams in the competition and the other half going to the F1 company and shareholders.

According to AS, the amount provided to each side is not made public.

Because F1 does not pay out prize money directly to the drivers, Verstappen’s prize money would come from Red Bull.

Verstappen’s third-place finish in the 2020 Formula One season earned him millions in bonuses.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the pro racer received $60 million in 2020 from his team.

Verstappen, aged 17 years old, competed in the 2015 Australian Grand Prix.

He won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix on his Red Bull debut at the age of 18, being the youngest driver to do so and the first Dutch driver to do so.

After signing a contract extension, Verstappen will stay with Red Bull until at least the conclusion of the 2023 season.