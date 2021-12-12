Max Verstappen has won the Formula One World Championship.

When Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, he became the first Dutchman to win the Formula One world championship.

After Nicholas Latifi wrecked, the Red Bull driver took advantage of a second safety car to beat seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap, claiming his 10th victory of the season.

Verstappen and Hamilton, who were tied on points going into the race, went wheel to wheel to the finish line, with the Dutchman edging out Hamilton.

Hamilton, who had won the previous three races, got off to a great start by passing Verstappen at the first corner.

On the first lap, the two collided, with Verstappen overtaking and sending Hamilton wide off the track, but Hamilton cut over and restarted the race in front.

He slowed down to make up for lost time, but the stewards chose not to look into the situation.

On lap 36 of 58, Red Bull took advantage of a virtual safety car to swap to a new set of hard tyres, putting Hamilton’s lead in jeopardy.

Hamilton stayed out and watched as the Dutchman chipped away at his lead lap after lap. On lap 54, another safety car allowed Verstappen to pit and switch to soft tyres.

When the safety car was removed, there was only one exciting lap left, and the two started it neck and neck.

The fresh tyres, though, paid off for the 24-year-old Verstappen, who stormed to victory and the championship to roars from the Yas Marina fans.