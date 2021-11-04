Matthew McConaughey Considers Running For Governor Of Texas As An “Outlaw.”

Matthew McConaughey’s shift from rom-com heartthrob to serious Oscar winner for “Dallas Buyers Club” was so astonishing that it inspired a new term.

Is another “McConaissance” in the works, as the category-defying A-lister considers a run for governor of his home state of Texas as a third-party candidate next year?

“Look, it’s been talked about. It’s a viable option “In a Zoom interview with AFP, McConaughey, 52, said.

“I’d describe myself as aggressively centrist. Not because that’s where gray and compromise may be found… Today, I believe it is a brave space. It’s an outlaw’s domain.” In his new book “Greenlights,” McConaughey establishes his outlaw credentials with incidents like the time he “bongoed nude until the cops arrested me” for disturbing the peace, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

At the height of his success, the actor left Los Angeles for an ecstasy-fueled trip through the Amazon, and at other times, he would request that film directors fly out and meet him at provincial airports as he criss-crossed the United States in an RV.

However, soon after becoming a parent in 2008, the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star advised his agent that he would decline future rom-coms, no matter how rich the offers were, in order to focus on grittier, more challenging material.

“Rom-coms are designed to be lighthearted. They’re characters from a Saturday afternoon show “he stated

“I had a child and became a father. Right then, my life takes on a genuine and profound significance. I was in the middle of a Monday morning, not a Saturday afternoon “McConaughey added.

Now, McConaughey’s political ambitions have piqued the interest of liberals, notably those outraged by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of a law prohibiting most abortions. It is currently being challenged in the United States Supreme Court.

According to a recent study conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler, McConaughey would do better against Abbott than possible Democratic rival Beto O’Rourke.

However, McConaughey, who hails from a small town in deep Texas and was raised in a Catholic household, does not appear to be a fan of the Democrats like Abbott.

“Each party claims to be democracy itself, and as a result, they can’t really tell you what they’re about,” McConaughey explained.

He said, ” “Sometimes you have to go ‘left,’ and sometimes you have to go ‘right.’ At different times, folks on the so-called right and so-called left are better people for the job at hand.” Part memoir, part self-help manual, McConaughey’s book chronicles his meteoric climb to fame.

Having. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.