Mastercard expects an 8.5 percent increase in holiday retail sales in 2021, while online sales increase by 11 percent.

Holiday retail sales up 8.5 percent year over year, according to a survey released Sunday by Mastercard SpendingPulse, with online purchases increasing 11 percent.

“Concerns about supply chain and labor supply difficulties drove shoppers online and into stores in droves,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard.

“Shoppers splurged throughout the season, with fashion and department stores seeing substantial growth as they tried to look their best.”

The expenditure period lasted from November 1 through December 24. Mastercard’s data appeared to be in line with other projections for the most part.

Consumer retail spending has increased by 30% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to American Express Co. in early December. In a conference call, American Express’ Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said the early results were “very, very strong.” USA