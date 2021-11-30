Marta Ortega, Zara’s founder’s daughter, will be the parent company’s chairwoman.

Zara’s parent business announced Tuesday that Marta Ortega, the founder’s daughter, will take over as chairperson of the company, marking a generational shift for the corporation.

She will succeed Pablo Isla, who has served as chairman since 2011, in April, according to the corporation. Between 2005 and 2011, he served as deputy chairman.

Ortega, 37, has worked for the corporation for 15 years in various capacities, including working undercover as a shop employee to learn the ins and outs of the business.

She is the youngest daughter of Amancio Ortega, 85, who founded the fast-fashion company Zara in 1975 with his ex-wife Rosalia in Spain’s Galicia region.

With a 59 percent interest, he is the company’s largest stakeholder and one of the world’s wealthiest men.

Marta Ortega stated in a statement, “I have lived and breathed this organization since my infancy, and I have learned from all of the excellent experts I have worked with over the last 15 years.”

“I’ve always said that I’d devote my life to continuing my parents’ legacy, looking to the future while learning from the past,” she continued.

Inditex, which has approximately 7,000 outlets around the world, made a net profit of nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the first half of 2021, which ran from February to July.

In addition to Zara, the fashion firm controls seven other brands, including the upscale Massimo Dutti and the teen label Stradivarius.

It is the world’s largest fashion retailer, surpassing H&M of Sweden.

Inditex commended Isla for his “leadership and vision” during his 17 years at the company, saying he helped the company become “the premier corporation in its category worldwide.”

Marta Ortega was also praised, with the statement that she “has overseen the strengthening of Zara’s brand image and fashion proposition, which she will continue to oversee.”

When she started working at Inditex, she studied international business in London and worked in the finance, accounting, sales analysis, and design departments for months at a time.

Marta Ortega also worked as an unnamed employee at one of the group’s stores in 2007, allegedly stocking shelves to have a better grasp of how they operate.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras, who joined Inditex as general counsel and secretary of the board in March, will take over as CEO “immediately,” according to the business.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras, who joined Inditex as general counsel and secretary of the board in March, will take over as CEO "immediately," according to the business.

Carlos Crespo, who has held the position for the past two years, will be replaced by her. Crespo will continue to serve as the company's chief operational officer.