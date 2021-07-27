Marlboro Backs UK’s ‘Smoke-Free 2030’ Plan, Saying It Will Put An End To Cigarette Sales This Decade

Phillip Morris International has declared that its cigarette products will be phased out in the United Kingdom over the next decade. Following the United Kingdom’s recent announcement of a “smoke-free by 2030” aim, the corporation has high hopes for the country to be one of the first to abolish cigarette smoking as part of a larger grand program to go “smoke-free.”

The sale of Marlboro cigarettes will be included in this. Phillip Morris International is not to be confused with Philip Morris USA, which sells Marlboro cigarettes in the United States.

Phillip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak told the Daily Mail on Sundau that he believes cigarette consumption can be controlled in the United Kingdom with this method.

“I believe that in the United Kingdom, you can entirely eliminate the problem of smoking in 10 years at most, and I want to allow this company to put smoking behind,” he stated.

Even if it means fully eradicating them, as he stated throughout the interview.

“The Marlboro brand will be phased out of the British market. ‘It’ll vanish,’ says the narrator. Smoking cessation is the first option for consumers. But if they don’t, the next best option is to allow them to switch to better options,” Olczak said.

This is in line with the company’s desire to generate money from a more positive trend moving forward, as well as the United Kingdom’s newly proclaimed goal to eliminate smoking.

By 2025, the company intends to increase the visibility of smoke-free products. The United Kingdom has its own ambition to be smoke-free by 2030.

The United Kingdom’s study describes how it intends to do this, as well as statistics on how it would affect its citizens.

“447,000 households (around 1,011,000 people) in the United Kingdom are currently living in poverty due to the cost of tobacco; 263,000 children are living in poverty as a result of income lost to tobacco, with a negative impact on their life chances; 143,000 pensioners are pushed into poverty by the cost of tobacco,” according to the report.

Because the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union, it can impose tighter limits to achieve this goal. Tobacco businesses will only be allowed to profit from 10% of sales, with the rest going to taxes.

According to the research, some of the United Kingdom’s more disadvantaged countries may not be able to meet this aim until 2045, whereas Scotland plans to meet it by 2034. Dates for Wales and Ireland are still being finalized.

