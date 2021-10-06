Markets Struggle As Inflation, Default Fears Compound Virus.

Following the previous day’s decline, Asian markets struggled on Wednesday, as continued concerns about a number of issues, from increasing inflation and tighter monetary policy to a possible US government default and the ever-present threat of the Delta variant, overshadowed a good lead from Wall Street.

The more than a year-long advance in equities has hit a snag in recent months, as supply chain issues and a surge in energy prices due to increased demand have resulted in a continuous rise in inflation.

That has put increasing pressure on central banks around the world to wind in the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place last year to battle the impact of the pandemic, which have been key to the rebound in the global economy as well as markets.

And investors are not happy, with some now warning that continuously high prices combined with signs that global growth is slowing could lead to a period of stagflation.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to soon announce it will begin cutting back its massive bond-buying programme, with interest rates possibly rising as soon as next year, while other central banks have also hinted at moves soon or have already acted.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced a first rate rise in seven years, joining the banks of South Korea and Norway.

A positive research that showed a better-than-expected improvement in the US services sector in September bolstered the case for the Fed to intervene.

“The survey revealed that business activity and new orders rose at a solid pace in September, indicating the US economy’s solid resilience despite the Delta Covid wave and supporting the view that the Fed will likely announce a… tapering plan at its next meeting early in November,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

Wall Street’s three main indexes rallied Tuesday, the day after suffering a painful rout but Asia was unable to follow suit.

Tokyo was down for the eighth session in a row, while Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Wellington, and Taipei were also down.

Singapore, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta, on the other hand, saw gains. Shanghai was closed for the holiday until Friday.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell at the open.

There were also forewarnings of further turbulence to come.

“We’ve been in a kind of mini-cycle in the US for the last five or six months, where you’ve got a changing Fed regime, and we’re at the extended end of it now. Brief News from Washington Newsday.