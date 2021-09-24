Markets struggle as Evergrande’s silence fuels unease.

On Friday, Asian markets faltered, with Hong Kong and Shanghai falling as property firm Evergrande’s silence over a bond payment fueled investor concern that its potential collapse could spread to the rest of the economy.

Investors were unable to track a Wall Street rally that followed news that the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its massive monetary easing program within months, which analysts interpreted as a sign of confidence that the world’s largest economy is on the mend.

The British and Norwegian central banks’ more hawkish stances suggested a similar view.

Traders are keeping a careful eye on the devastated real estate company, which has yet to pay interest to international bondholders on a note due on Thursday. While the company has a 30-day grace period before it is classified in default, investors are concerned due to the absence of information.

Fears that the company, one of China’s largest developers in the important property sector, would go bankrupt and take others down with it, jolting the local economy and maybe beyond, drove markets into a tailspin at the start of the week.

An news that it had agreed on a plan to pay up on a local bond payment calmed worried investors, as did predictions that Beijing would not let the company go bankrupt altogether, instead intervening to reorganize it.

Regulators asked the company, which is more than $300 billion in debt, to take whatever steps were necessary to avoid a near-term default on its offshore bonds, focus on completing construction projects, and refund individual investors on Thursday.

Leaders have made no definite statements on how they intend to address the crisis, adding to the uncertainty.

However, there is a feeling that there will not be another “Lehman Moment” like the one that occurred in 2008 when Wall Street behemoth Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, causing global markets to crash.

As the weekend approached, investors in Hong Kong and Shanghai sold up after a strong start to the day. In Hong Kong, Evergrande lost more than 10% after gaining more than 17% on Thursday.

“The fledgling recovery in China markets is still dependent on the absence of additional negative Evergrande headlines,” said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA.

Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, and Jakarta all had losses, but Tokyo led the way with a 2% gain, while Taipei was flat. Brief News from Washington Newsday.