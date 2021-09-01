Markets rise as traders place their hopes in a recovery.

Investors hailed encouraging survey data on Wednesday, but they evaluated the global rebound against the impact of the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus.

In mid-afternoon trading, London stocks were up 0.5 percent and Paris stocks were up 0.8 percent, while Frankfurt stocks were down 0.1 percent.

At the opening of trade on the opposite side of the Atlantic, Wall Street was slightly higher.

The dollar held steady ahead of vital US jobs statistics, as world oil prices dropped ahead of a key output conference of OPEC and other crude-producing nations.

“European markets are on the rise,” according to Joshua Mahony, a senior market analyst at IG.

“We have primarily witnessed upward momentum for growth in European manufacturing,” he said, referring to the region’s positive PMI survey results.

“Despite the fact that the following months will no sure throw up some nasty surprises and businesses are already a little worried about what the end of the year will bring,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, “there appears to be a lot of underlying confidence in the markets.”

“Of course, with a slew of data due this week, including Friday’s jobs report,” he continued, “the mood could shift.”

The delayed deployment of vaccinations and a spike in infections in some countries, as well as China’s drive to tighten its hold on the world’s second largest economy with a slew of new restrictions for private firms, continue to put economic optimism to the test.

Last week’s comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank will be careful in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy — and even more cautious in rising interest rates – helped fuel a strong rally this week.

Nonetheless, while the United States has mostly remained open as a result of a successful vaccination launch, other nations with fewer vaccines are dealing with new waves of Covid-19 and are being forced to implement severe containment measures.

This has dampened expectations for a sustained economic rebound, as witnessed at the start of the year.

The focus now shifts to the release of US jobs statistics on Friday, which may have a significant impact on when the Fed decides to begin reducing its bond-buying financial support program.

FTSE 100: Up 0.4 percent to 7,150.28 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is down 0.2 percent at 15,799.21.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.8 percent to 6,734.89 points.

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 0.5 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.