Markets Rise as Traders Balance Recovery vs. Delta.

Investors digested encouraging survey data on Wednesday and balanced the global rebound against the impact of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.

Following earlier Asian advances, London stocks gained 0.7 percent in late morning trade, while Frankfurt gained 0.3 percent and Paris gained 1.0 percent soon after midday in the eurozone.

World oil prices rose ahead of a critical OPEC and other crude-producing nations output meeting, but the currency held steady ahead of key US employment data.

“European markets are on the rise,” according to Joshua Mahony, a senior market analyst at IG.

“We have primarily witnessed upward momentum for growth in European manufacturing,” he said, referring to the region’s positive PMI survey results.

The delayed deployment of vaccinations and a spike in infections in some countries, as well as China’s drive to tighten its hold on the world’s second largest economy with a slew of new restrictions for private firms, continue to put economic optimism to the test.

The Federal Reserve’s chairman, Jerome Powell, stated on Friday that the central bank will be careful in winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy – and even more cautious in raising interest rates – has fueled a strong rally this week.

Nonetheless, Wall Street ended the day on a sour note after a carefully monitored survey revealed that US consumer confidence fell sharply in August, to its lowest level in six months, due to concerns about Delta and rising costs.

While the United States has mostly remained open as a result of a successful vaccination launch, other nations with less vaccines are dealing with new waves of Covid and are being forced to adopt severe containment measures.

This has dampened expectations for a sustained economic rebound, as witnessed at the start of the year.

Asia got off to a shaky start, but most major markets recovered later in the day, with traders appearing to dismiss data showing Chinese factory activity fell last month.

The focus now shifts to the release of US jobs statistics on Friday, which may have a significant impact on when the Fed decides to begin reducing its bond-buying financial support program.

FTSE 100: Up 0.7 percent to 7,165.90 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.3 percent at 15,879.50.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 1.0 percent to 6,749.68.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,233.66, up 0.9 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index is up 1.3 percent to 28,451.02 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.6 percent to 26,028.29. (close)

