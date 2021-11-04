Markets rise as the Federal Reserve unveils its tapering plan and reiterates its stance on interest rates.

Asian markets gained on Thursday, tracking another high on Wall Street, as the Federal Reserve announced that it will begin trimming its financial support program this month, but would take its time raising interest rates as the economy recovers.

The news put an end to months of debate about the bank’s plans for the bond-buying program, as well as markets’ fears that policymakers were waiting too long to respond to skyrocketing inflation.

The Fed is the latest central bank to abandon its emergency measures, after rate hikes in many countries such as Canada and South Korea, with the Bank of England poised to follow suit later in the day.

It also marks the Fed the second central bank to start reversing measures put in place at the start of the recession that were critical to the global recovery and an 18-month equities rise to multi-year or record highs.

Policymakers had stated from the beginning that they would begin tapering only when they were confident that the world’s largest economy was well on its way to recovery, with unemployment under control and inflation running high for an extended period of time.

Inflation has been on the rise for months, while job creation has been on the rise as well, albeit with the occasional dip, as evidenced by data released Wednesday showing private employers hired significantly more workers than predicted in October.

While Jerome Powell, the bank’s chairman, expressed satisfaction with the economy’s recovery, he said he wanted to see the labor market heal more before raising interest rates from record lows, telling reporters, “We think we can be patient.”

Borrowing costs are expected to climb in the middle of next year, just after the bond-buying program ends.

“I don’t believe we’re behind the times. Powell stated, “I believe policy is well-positioned to address the range of conceivable outcomes.”

Nonetheless, the bank must tread carefully as it deals with global supply chain snarls, rising commodity prices, growing wage expenses, and rocketing demand, all while dealing with the Covid epidemic.

The news aided Wall Street’s main indexes in reversing early losses and soaring to fresh highs for the fourth day in a row.

The positive vibes spread across Asia, with Tokyo up over 1% after reopening after a one-day hiatus, and Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, Bangkok, Manila, and Jakarta also rallying.

"Now that the tapering argument is over, we can move on."