Markets Plunge as Trump Doubles Down on Greenland Acquisition Threats

Global stock markets faced sharp declines on Tuesday, as financial markets reacted to escalating geopolitical tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threats to seize control of Greenland. The FTSE 100 Index suffered a significant drop of 1.3%, falling over 120 points to 10068.4, marking a continuation of a downward trend from Monday. European markets mirrored this pessimism, with Germany’s DAX down by 1% and France’s CAC 40 slipping by 0.9%, following steep losses in Asia earlier in the day.

Trump’s remarks, delivered via his Truth Social platform, raised alarms across the global financial community. On Saturday, the U.S. president had warned of potential 25% tariffs on countries that opposed his plans to acquire Greenland, including the United Kingdom. This bold stance, paired with ongoing rhetoric about Greenland’s strategic importance, led to renewed uncertainty. As Trump prepares for his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the geopolitical stakes seem to rise by the day. Financial analysts have suggested that market volatility will likely persist, with investors closely monitoring Trump’s actions and any further developments from his scheduled Davos meetings.

Gold Hits Record High Amid Market Fears

The escalating uncertainty fueled a surge in demand for safe-haven assets. Gold prices reached an all-time high of 4,728 USD per ounce (3,507 GBP) during Tuesday’s morning trading, as investors sought shelter from the storm. With global financial markets rattled, the precious metal continued its climb as one of the few stable investments amid rising geopolitical tensions.

As investors brace for further volatility, UK government bonds, known as gilts, saw yields edge higher, a reflection of the broader market sell-off. Meanwhile, Japan’s government bonds plummeted, spurred by the announcement of a snap election set for February 8. The pound, while strengthening against a weaker U.S. dollar—up 0.4% at 1.348 USD—fell by 0.3% against the euro.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, warned that markets will remain highly sensitive to any new statements or actions from President Trump. The president, who posted an image of himself holding a U.S. flag on Greenland, reinforced his stance by declaring that there was “no going back” on his pledge. Brooks noted that this week’s meeting in Davos, which will include discussions with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, will be crucial in determining the next steps.