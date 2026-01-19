Markets Plunge Amid Trump’s Greenland Tax Threat

Global stock markets opened the week in a sharp downturn, driven by a fresh threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on European nations. Investors are rattled by the potential for a global trade war over Trump’s ambitious bid to purchase Greenland, with the new tariffs expected to target goods from key European countries starting February 1.

Greenland Tax and Market Reactions

The announcement of the “Greenland Tax,” as it’s being called by traders, signals a 10% levy on products from eight European countries, including the UK, Germany, and France. This move has triggered a wave of uncertainty across financial markets. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.48%, while the European Stoxx 50 saw a sharp decline of 1.51% as trading began. With U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, futures indicate that Wall Street will follow suit with a predicted 1% drop when trading resumes.

As equities slump, investors are fleeing to safe-haven assets, driving the price of gold to new heights. Gold surged to a record $4,668 per ounce, marking a 1.6% increase. Silver followed suit, climbing 3.8% to an all-time high of $94.08. These movements reflect a growing sentiment among investors that geopolitical stability is in question, and risk aversion is taking hold.

Sector Struggles and Broader Economic Outlook

Among the hardest-hit sectors are automakers and luxury goods manufacturers in Europe, many of which rely heavily on the U.S. consumer market. A 25% tariff scheduled for June could severely erode their profit margins. The French CAC 40 index, home to luxury conglomerates like LVMH, has seen losses exceeding 2%.

In contrast, the Asian markets have experienced a mixed response. China reported a 5% GDP growth for 2025, surpassing expectations. However, its slower fourth-quarter performance dampened any celebrations. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 0.7%, weighed down by both a stronger yen and fears over trade tensions.

In the oil markets, Brent Crude has dipped 0.73%, trading at $63.66, as concerns over a global economic slowdown continue to dampen demand forecasts. The U.S. Dollar index also showed signs of weakness, falling 0.23%, with traders casting doubt on the sustainability of Trump’s aggressive trade rhetoric.

Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, provided a sobering outlook, noting that while the U.S. holds considerable leverage with its tariff strategy, its massive budget deficit is a significant vulnerability. He warned that if international investors pull back from funding U.S. debt in response to trade hostility, the U.S. economy could face a liquidity crisis.

The financial world now anxiously awaits Tuesday’s market open in New York, as it will likely reveal the true scale of the damage caused by Trump’s Greenland tax threat and its potential to disrupt the global economic recovery.