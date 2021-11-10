Markets in the United States are falling as inflation fears grow.

On Wednesday, US stock markets fell further as the specter of inflation resurfaced to frighten investors, but European equities mainly climbed, and bitcoin hit a new high.

The FTSE 100 in London and the DAX in Frankfurt both finished higher, while the CAC 40 in Paris remained unchanged.

After official numbers revealed the US consumer price index rose to a 30-year high in October, the three major US indices were in the red in noon trade.

Bitcoin, gold, and silver all increased in value, with the crypto currency setting a new high as investors seek assets that can protect their funds from the corrosive effects of inflation.

Officials from the US Federal Reserve have stated that inflationary pressure is merely temporary.

“Bitcoin is being viewed by investors as a way to beat inflation. Who can blame them, after all? What if the Fed was mistaken on inflation?” Fiona Cincotta, a City Index expert, agreed.

“As strange as it may sound for such a volatile currency, bitcoin’s standing as a safe haven may increase.”

Bitcoin hit a high of $68,744 before sliding slightly below its previous high of $68,513 achieved on Tuesday. Gold increased by 1.5 percent to $1,859 per ounce, while silver increased by 3.1 percent to $25.07 per ounce.

According to market monitoring firm Factset, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all resumed their retreat from the longest run of record-high closing since 1997 in New York.

“We’ve just had too nice a run not to take a breather and draw back a little,” said Neil Wilson, Markets.com’s chief markets analyst.

While technical issues loomed large in the market’s gloom, he said the fundamentals underpinning the recovery remain strong: robust company profitability and economic growth, as well as few evidence that the Fed is poised to unleash a violent fight on inflation.

“The fundamental question is whether markets believe inflation will worsen and become a bigger negative to values and profitability, or whether it will moderate,” Wilson said.

China also issued statistics on Wednesday indicating that factory gate prices rose 13.5 percent year over year in October, to their highest level in more than two decades, due to rising energy costs and supply disruptions caused by coronavirus lockdowns in regions of the country.

After Wall Street’s record-breaking run upward came to a stop on Tuesday, European indices took their cue early in the day from losses in Asia.

However, by late afternoon, most indices had reverted to trading. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.