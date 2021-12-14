Markets in the Eurozone flatten ahead of rate hikes.

Although encouraging labor market statistics boosted UK shares, eurozone stock markets ran out of steam Tuesday ahead of important interest rate decisions this week.

Frankfurt and Paris stocks both flatlined in early afternoon trade, reversing previous gains, although London surged 0.4 percent higher as the day progressed.

After a dramatic bounce last week, world oil prices fell on concerns about the impact of a surge in new coronavirus infections on demand.

Central bank policymakers are grappling with surging inflation, which has been fueled in large part by soaring energy prices.

At the same time, many investors are concerned that the Omicron variety may jeopardize the global recovery.

“Investors should expect stock markets to be volatile in the remaining days of the week as central banks from large economies such as the United States, Europe, and England are likely to express their monetary policies,” said Naeem Aslam of AvaTrade.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will publish its latest interest-rate decision, which might send a strong signal for rate hikes in 2022.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England will both release statements.

Elsewhere Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors focused on the Omicron coronavirus type and the Chinese housing market’s difficulties.

Following a solid performance last week, equities have sunk this week as Britain became the latest country to step up its response to the Omicron strain, and China reported its first case, raising fears that the global recovery could be jeopardized.

Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney all deteriorated as a result of these anxieties.

Both Hong Kong and Shanghai ended the day with losses, weighed down by the Chinese housing market’s continuing troubles, precipitated by Evergrande’s stunning fall from grace.

Shimao, a developer, became the latest company to get caught in the dragnet on Tuesday, when its stock fell to its lowest level in a decade.

Markets were also rattled by SenseTime’s decision to postpone a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong on Monday, illustrating the dangers investors face as relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorate.

Concerns about the Omicron version of the Coronavirus have continued to haunt investors, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowering its growth predictions for developing Asia for 2021 and 2022 after warning that it might have a “substantial” economic impact.

FTSE 100: Up 0.4 percent to 7,262.62 points in London.

FLAT at 15,617.68 on the Frankfurt DAX.

FLAT is at 6,944.12 on the CAC 40 in Paris.

