Markets in Asia are retreating due to fears of a virus outbreak.

Concerns about economic growth and viral outbreaks weighed on confidence on Friday, as risk aversion set in after the Federal Reserve’s chairman made dovish comments.

Fed Chair Jay Powell maintained the central bank’s intention to keep its stimulus programs in place until the economy has completely recovered, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that inflation will continue to rise for months.

“I believe we will have several more months of fast inflation, so this is not a one-month phenomenon,” Yellen said after US markets closed in an interview with CNBC.

In the medium term, she projected, price hikes will return to “normal levels.”

The Dow closed marginally higher, while the other two major indices dropped, resulting in a mixed finish on Wall Street.

“US stocks fell after a second day of Fed Chair Powell’s dovish speech failed to give any new catalysts to buy risky assets,” according to Edward Moya of OANDA.

“Risk aversion is firmly in place, presumably as a result of the banks’ profits bar being set too high and the reopening trade’s inability to regain its groove. It didn’t help that China’s GDP growth came in below projections overnight,” Moya added.

Investors were wary of the spread of Covid-19 infections, and the Bank of Japan lowered its GDP growth prediction for the current fiscal year. Asian markets were largely down, with Tokyo ending down 1%.

Investors are concerned about an increase in illness cases in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, according to Shinichi Yamamoto, an Okasan Securities broker.

Hong Kong finished flat, with late profit-taking wiping out earlier gains, ahead of a warning from US Vice President Joe Biden anticipated later Friday, cautioning businesses about doing business in the city as Beijing tightens its hold.

“Hong Kong’s position is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not following through on its promise to deal with Hong Kong,” Biden stated at a press conference with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, indicating that Sino-US relations are unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Shanghai fell 0.7 percent, with Seoul, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok following suit. Wellington remained unchanged, while Sydney, Singapore, and Jakarta rose little.

As markets shrugged off Asian losses and virus fears, European stocks opened higher, with London up 0.5 percent.

Investors were also waiting for the next indication on the condition of the economic recovery in the United States, which was due later in the day.

"While the vaccination distribution plans in the United States are going nicely.