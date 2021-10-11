Markets in Asia are mostly higher as traders keep an eye on inflation.

Most Asian markets rallied on Monday, extending last week’s bounce as US lawmakers avoided a costly debt default, but another rise in oil prices raised inflation concerns as the Federal Reserve prepared to tighten its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Last month’s large miss on US job creation did little to undermine expectations that the Fed will start winding down its mammoth bond-buying program to keep price rises under control just as the global recovery shows symptoms of stalling.

Due to weakness in the service sector, the US Labor Department reported that just 194,000 new jobs were filled last month, less than half of what was expected, despite an upward revision to increases in the previous two months.

“Despite the lackluster headline on payrolls, the report’s inner strength suggests the data have passed the Fed’s test for a’reasonable enough’ report to allow for a… tapering announcement in November,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

The three major indices on Wall Street ended the day in the red, but Asia fared significantly better in early trading on Monday.

Tokyo gained ground after incoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that he would not contemplate raising capital gains tax anytime soon, assuaging investor fears that the government was mulling such a move.

On predictions of tighter US monetary policy, the dollar rose to a three-year high against the yen, providing additional support.

Hong Kong rose 2%, with IT firms benefiting from some much-needed buying after China punished food delivery giant Meituan for monopolistic practices less than expected. The company gained more than 8%, while ecommerce behemoth Alibaba gained 7.9% and game company XD gained more than 9%.

Bangkok, Sydney, and Wellington all had declines, while Singapore, Mumbai, and Manila saw gains. Shanghai was completely flat.

In morning trade, London and Paris increased, but Frankfurt fell.

The broad gains built on Friday’s strong performance, which came after news that Democrats and Republicans had reached an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling in order to prevent a potentially disastrous default.

The release of inflation data from China and the United States this week will be closely watched, as the rise in prices around the world becomes increasingly difficult for governments when businesses reopen and demand for commodities returns despite constrained supplies.

The issue has sparked fears that the global economy may enter a phase of stagflation, in which prices rises but GDP remains stagnant. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.