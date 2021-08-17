Markets in Asia are mixed as a result of the Delta Variant Gloom.

In early morning trade on Tuesday, Asian markets wavered as investors weighed record gains on Wall Street against concerns that a resurgent Delta coronavirus type could stall the global economic recovery.

Major US indices recovered overnight from a sluggish start as bargain hunters stepped up their purchases, with the Dow and S&P 500 finishing marginally positive to extend their string of record high closes for a fifth day.

Tokyo began 0.5 percent higher, buoyed by Wall Street’s advances.

The market, however, would be “weighed down by mounting virus cases and geopolitical uncertainties that are pushing the yen higher,” according to Mizuho Securities.

China’s stock markets have been sluggish since Beijing’s regulatory assault on private industry, which has put investors on edge, with Hong Kong bouncing throughout the morning session and Shanghai remaining flat.

Retail sales and industrial production in China slowed in July, with a speedy rebound threatened by renewed localized viral lockdowns and widespread travel restrictions, according to data released this week.

The findings, according to Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, “indicate the economy is losing speed very quickly.”

Infections associated to the Delta version of the coronavirus are on the rise, he says, which puts August’s activities at danger.

Seoul’s stock market was down, as were those in Taipei and Australia, where millions of people are still under coronavirus restrictions, with no end in sight as cases linked to the Delta strain continue to rise.

Oil prices, which had fallen by roughly 1.5 percent on Monday as a result of the bad economic news from Beijing, have also been affected by the virus dread.

“As data begins to reflect the full impact of China’s closure, investors are concerned that the bad trend we’re witnessing won’t be a one-off,” TD Securities’ Bart Melek told Bloomberg TV.

“As the variant continues to stall demand growth, we are shifting from projections of a healthy deficit to a probable surplus.”

However, there may be reason for optimism later in the day in the United States, where investors will be watching retail sales statistics for evidence that the country’s consumer spending is still strong.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.1 percent at 27,536.56.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.2 percent at 26,119.73.

Shanghai Composite: 0.1 percent lower at 3512.88.

The euro/dollar exchange rate is now at 1.1773, down from $1.1781.

Pound/dollar: 1.3830, down from 1.3839.

Euro to pound: 85.13 pence, up from 85.10 pence.

The dollar/yen is currently trading at 109.27 yen.