Markets in Asia are falling due to fears of a virus outbreak.

On Friday, Asian markets fell as investors assessed fears about economic growth and viral outbreaks, while risk aversion set in following the Federal Reserve’s dovish comments.

Fed Chair Jay Powell maintained the central bank’s intention to keep its stimulus programs in place until the economy has completely recovered, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that inflation will continue to rise for months.

“I believe we will have several more months of fast inflation, so this is not a one-month phenomenon,” Yellen said after US markets closed in an interview with CNBC.

In the medium term, she projected, price hikes will return to “normal levels.”

The Dow closed marginally higher, while the other two major indices dropped, resulting in a mixed finish on Wall Street.

“US stocks fell after a second day of Fed Chair Powell’s dovish speech failed to give any new catalysts to buy risky assets,” according to Edward Moya of OANDA.

“Risk aversion is firmly in place, presumably as a result of the banks’ profits bar being set too high and the reopening trade’s inability to regain its groove. It didn’t help that China’s GDP growth came in below projections overnight,” Moya added.

Investors were wary of spreading viral outbreaks, and the Bank of Japan lowered its GDP growth prediction for the current fiscal year. Asian stocks were mainly weaker, with Tokyo down 1.1 percent.

Hong Kong fell 0.2 percent ahead of US President Joe Biden’s expected warning to businesses about doing business in the southern Chinese city as Beijing tightens its grip.

“Hong Kong’s position is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not following through on its promise to deal with Hong Kong,” Biden said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday.

Shanghai fell 0.2 percent, with Sydney, Seoul, and Taipei following suit. Wellington remained unchanged, but Singapore, Bangkok, and Jakarta rose little.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1.1 percent at 27,974.72.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.2 percent at 27,932.51.

Shanghai Composite: 3,558.40, down 0.2 percent.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.2 percent to 34,987.02. (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 1.1 percent at 7,012.02. (close)

At 2100 GMT on Thursday, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1809, down from $1.1813.

Pound/dollar: $1.3829, down from $1.3832.

Euro/pound: 85.39 pence, down from 85.41 pence.

Dollar/yen: 109.99 yen, up from 109.82 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $73.42 a barrel, down 0.1 percent.

At $71.62 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 0.04 percent.