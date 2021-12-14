Markets in Asia are falling because to concerns about Omicron and Fed tapering.

In early trading Tuesday, Asian markets were mostly lower as investors focused on the Omicron coronavirus variety and imminent central bank actions to combat growing inflation.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its next interest-rate decision on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) the next day, as policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic grapple with rising inflation.

Following a solid performance last week, stocks have sunk this week as Britain became the latest country to step up its reaction to the Omicron strain, and China reported its first case of the variety, which many fear could jeopardize the global recovery.

Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney were all down in morning trade as a result of such fears. The markets in Taipei and Jakarta were slightly higher.

Following a US blacklist over allegations of genocide in Xinjiang, Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime decided to postpone a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong.

As relations between the world’s two largest economies deteriorate, the news highlighted the risks investors face from conflicting sanctions.

Oil prices have also fallen as a result of the fear of the Coronavirus, after having risen by roughly 8% in the previous week.

But all eyes are on the Fed this week, which must choose between hiking rates and putting the brakes on a shaky economy or maintaining the status quo and allowing inflation to grow even more.

As the United States contends with consumer prices growing at some of the highest rates in decades, analysts predict the central bank to choose for the former.

In a survey response to Bloomberg, Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank, said, “The tapering process has become a straightjacket, preventing the Fed from responding to the higher than projected level and persistence of inflation.”

The ECB and the Bank of England, both of which meet on Thursday, will be under pressure if they send out a strong signal for rate hikes in 2022.

Investors are “hesitant to buy stocks ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement,” according to Tokyo’s Mizuho Securities, while Edward Jones’ Angelo Kourkafas noted a “little amount of unease, anxiousness” over the move.

In a commentary, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp, predicted that “volatility will remain elevated throughout all of this week’s rate decisions from the Fed, ECB, and BOE.”

“Global growth is still likely to be solid in 2022, but increasing central bank hawkishness could be the deciding factor. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.