Markets in Asia are continuing their global sell-off because to concerns about the Delta.

As the fast-spreading Covid Delta variant raises fears about the planned economic rebound, Asian shares extended losses Tuesday following another difficult day for global markets.

Data showing the highly transmissible virus rising around the globe has unnerved investors in recent weeks, causing some governments to reimpose containment measures.

Even countries with high vaccination rates have witnessed a significant increase in new cases, however observers point out that the vaccines have reduced hospitalizations and deaths to a minimum.

Other factors contributing to the selling include lingering concerns about probable central bank policy tightening as the economy recovers, profit-taking as markets hover around record or multi-year highs, and investors jockeying as corporate earnings season approaches.

After the US accused Beijing of carrying out a large attack of Microsoft and indicted four Chinese nationals, allies rallied in a rare unified denunciation of “malicious” cyber activities.

China has dismissed the allegations as “completely baseless and irresponsible.”

Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank said, “What is likely alarming markets now is that there is also an increase in diseases occurring in developed markets with high levels of immunization.”

“While fully vaccinated people are protected from severe instances and hospitalization, they can still transmit the virus,” according to the study.

“Virus limits may need to be in place for longer (or possibly re-introduced) until vaccination rates improve even more and full immunization is available to everyone who wants it,” Strickland concluded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 2%, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were also down more than 1%.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt all dropped more than 2%.

And the selling spread to Asia, where Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, and Taipei all saw their stock prices drop.

The demand for safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries, the yen, and gold echoed the fear on trading floors.

According to Jim McDonald of Northern Trust Bank, “one of the reasons bonds have gained so substantially is because institutional investors have rebalanced out of equities, which have had a great run, and into fixed income.”

“The current downturn is justifiable on a short-term basis,” he continued. When it comes to the delta variant and Covid, it’s a short-term concern, but by the end of the year, most Western economies will be immune. Brief News from Washington Newsday.