Markets in Asia and Europe fall as a result of Fed taper talk and Delta fears.

Following a second day of losses on Wall Street, Asian and European markets slumped on Thursday in response to Federal Reserve minutes indicating the central bank could begin reducing its massive financial support before the end of the year.

The fast-spreading Covid Delta variation, which is forcing a re-evaluation of the economic recovery as new limitations are put in place, compounded to the already dismal mood on trading floors produced by expectations of an end to the largesse that helped propel a worldwide market rise for more than a year.

Concerns about China’s continued crackdown on tech companies are also weighing on sentiment, with Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company, warning of more measures by Beijing to tighten its hold on the industry.

Following a string of record highs in recent weeks, New York’s main indexes closed the day in the red on Wednesday as the minutes from the Fed’s July meeting revealed that the majority of board members agree on reducing monetary policy in the coming months.

The comments came as a slew of data revealed the world’s largest economy was on the mend, particularly in terms of employment, with over 1.8 million new positions added in June and July, and inflation hitting multi-year highs.

Markets have been concerned for some time that the strong economic recovery could spark a price spike that would spiral out of control if the Fed did not intervene quickly.

The minutes noted that “most participants” at the meeting “judged that it could be reasonable to start slowing down the pace of asset purchases this year,” while they also showed that some were hesitant to throw the recovery off course by moving too soon.

While no date was given for when a transfer would be debated or implemented, the widespread consensus is that it will happen before the end of the year.

“This puts the market in a good position for a decision on the start date of tapering as early as next month’s meeting, with tapering starting before the end of the year,” said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank, adding that it could be ratified and started soon after the November meeting.

“Obviously, this is predicated on the release of a third consecutive positive employment report on September 3.”

The focus now shifts to next week’s meeting of central bankers and finance leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to provide some clarification on a taper timeframe.

On Wall Street, there has been a sell-off. Brief News from Washington Newsday.