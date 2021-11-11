Markets fluctuate as traders consider the impact of rising inflation, according to the Evergrande Report.

Fears of rising inflation hampered market confidence in Asia on Thursday, though sentiment was buoyed by news that Evergrande, the teetering Chinese property giant, had avoided default once again by fulfilling bond-payment deadlines.

After a forecast-beating reading on the consumer price index, which touched a 31-year high last month, placing further pressure on the Federal Reserve to act to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control, US investors fled for safety and the dollar rose.

The rise, which came a day after a report showed producer prices were rising, was fueled by a rise in the cost of numerous products, including gasoline, automobiles, and food, and raised anticipation that the central bank would be compelled to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

While Fed officials claim the increase is only temporary when the global economy returns to some sort of normalcy next year, analysts warn that the agony could last for a long time.

Rodrigo Catril of the National Australia Bank said, “Details in the report revealed a broad-based rise in prices, refuting the concept that greater inflation is solely a result of temporary causes.”

“Rents are heading higher, with some specials from the second quarter reappearing (cars, holidays, etc.). History shows that once rents get rolling, they don’t reverse very soon. At the same time, labor prices are rising.” “We’re going to see the inflation situation grow worse before it gets better,” said Sarah House of Wells Fargo & Co. For the second day in a row, Wall Street’s three main indexes, which had began the week with new highs, fell into the red.

In Asia, however, the mood was brighter as Bloomberg News reported that China Evergrande had paid the interest on bonds due by the end of Wednesday, preventing a third default after meeting two previous deadlines and reducing concerns about the company’s impending collapse.

Reports that Chinese officials were intending to loosen some limitations on developers’ financing added to the upbeat mood. This might offer them greater discretion to borrow money to finish projects and raise much-needed funds.

Evergrande’s payments, on the other hand, were only made after a 30-day grace period began when it failed to fulfill its initial obligations.

Analysts said the company’s future, which is engulfed in more than $300 billion in debt, remained uncertain, and fears of a spillover into the Chinese or global economy lurked.

