Markets end on a mixed note due to the Fed’s lack of action.

After the US Federal Reserve made no dramatic adjustments to its monetary policy, Wall Street closed the day neutral, while European markets climbed.

Officials at the Federal Reserve, including Chair Jerome Powell, admitted that the US economy is recovering from the Covid-19 outbreak, but said it was too soon to terminate the loose money measures enacted when the slowdown began last year.

The Dow fell, but the Nasdaq rose, while the broad-based S&P 500 remained unchanged.

Investors expected Powell to explain when the US central bank will begin to reduce its enormous bond-buying program, which was designed to alleviate lending conditions, but the Fed chair said nothing.

“There is a range of views on what timing will be appropriate” among members of the Fed’s policy setting committee, he said. “There were no decisions made.”

London gained 0.3 percent in Europe, with travel shares rising strongly after England relaxed quarantine regulations for vaccinated EU and US visitors. In addition, Frankfurt gained 0.3 percent, and Paris gained 1.2 percent.

Madrid rose 0.4 percent, but Santander, the Spanish bank, fell more than three percent, despite the fact that the firm reported record quarterly profits.

Wall Street also absorbed one of the busiest 24-hour periods of earnings season, with mainly positive reports from a slew of major corporations, including Apple, Alphabet’s parent company Google, Starbucks, and Boeing.

According to Briefing.com, several of the companies declined, indicating that investors believe “it’ll be difficult to sustain the same level of growth moving forward and that a lot of the positive news has been priced in.”

Apple’s third-quarter profit increased to $21.7 billion after markets closed Tuesday, thanks to increased iPhone sales and the company’s increasingly crucial digital services.

Revenue increased 36% year over year to $81.4 billion, the highest for the internet giant’s fiscal third quarter ever, but shares fell 1.2 percent.

“The trouble with being the greatest is that you risk becoming a victim of your own success,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, a Hargreaves Lansdown analyst.

Boeing, on the other hand, jumped 4.2 percent after announcing an unexpected profit in the quarter — its first since late 2019 – allowing it to keep employees it had planned to lay off.

Fears of a regulatory crackdown in China continued to reverberate around trading floors in Asia, following Wall Street’s losses.

After a rough three days following Beijing's announcement of a series of measures aimed at, Hong Kong and Shanghai were in the spotlight.