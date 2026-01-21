Close Menu
    Finance

    Markets Brace for Trump’s Davos Speech as Gold Hits Record High

    Andrew Collins

    Global markets showed signs of recovery on January 21, 2026, following a turbulent day on Wall Street, as investors reacted to President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff threats and awaited his highly anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Stock futures in the U.S. ticked up, while gold surged to an all-time high, reflecting heightened concerns over trade tensions and economic slowdowns.

    The previous trading session was marked by significant losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeting by 871 points (1.8%) to 48,489, the S

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news.

